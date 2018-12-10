Matthew Green confirmed as Hamilton Centre NDP federal candidate

Former Ward 3 Coun. Matthew Green has officially been nominated as the federal NDP candidate for Hamilton Centre.

Green will succeed longtime NDP MP David Christopherson who announced this past July he would be retiring from politics at the end of his current term.

READ MORE: Councillor Matthew Green aims to jump from municipal to federal politics

The next federal election is scheduled for Oct. 21, 2019.

Green says he is “committed to ensuring the working class values of Hamilton continue to be well represented in Ottawa.”

READ MORE: Hamilton constable not guilty of discreditable conduct regarding ‘carding’ complaint

Green served as Ward 3 councillor from 2014 to 2018 but opted not to seek re-election because of his intention to run in the next federal election.

He is currently serving as executive director of the Hamilton Centre for Civic Inclusion (HCCI), a non-profit organization which advocates for diversity and equity.