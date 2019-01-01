Kahnawake brewery offering up quality suds in a unique environment
On a cold weekday morning, the Kahnawake Brewing Co. receives its first order — before its doors even opens.
“We have a lot of people locally who embrace the place, from Châteauguay, Saint-Constant, Candiac and Delson, so there are a lot of people who appreciate us opening,” said Drew Stevens.
The brewery opened in March and recently expanded to double its size.
Construction is already underway to double the restaurant’s size again, so the brewery can start selling canned beer.
Part of the secret to its success is location.
“There’s really only another one in Mercier close by, but in this area, our size brewery and the atmosphere? There’s nothing really like this,” Stevens noted.
The establishment sits on reserve land, but caters to anyone who walks through its doors.
Many of its offerings have names like “the Bridge,” “Goose Neck” and “Bammer” — words that draw upon the high-steel construction traditions of Kahnawake.
“I worked in New York City on a lot of skyscraper buildings,” said Fred Leblanc, one of the co-owners.
“I can’t be climbing around on steel anymore, so I’d rather sell beer.”
