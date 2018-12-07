London couple facing charges after police seize variety of drugs and two replica handguns

London police have charged a couple after search warrants turned up a variety of drugs and two replica handguns.

According to police, members of the guns and drugs section executed search warrants on Thursday morning at locations on Commissioners Road East and Culver Drive.

Police seized $5,970 worth of meth, $110 worth of cocaine, $10 of GHB-Gamma Hydroxybutyrate, $17 worth of magic mushrooms, $30 worth of MDMA, two replica handguns, and cellular devices.

As a result, a London woman, 33, faces three counts of possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking and two counts of possession of a Schedule III substance.

A London man, 38, has been charged with one count of possession of a Schedule I substance.