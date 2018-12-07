London couple facing charges after police seize variety of drugs and two replica handguns

London police have charged a couple after search warrants turned up a variety of drugs and two replica handguns.
READ MORE: London police drug bust nets $79K in cocaine, $3K in fentanyl
According to police, members of the guns and drugs section executed search warrants on Thursday morning at locations on Commissioners Road East and Culver Drive.
Police seized $5,970 worth of meth, $110 worth of cocaine, $10 of GHB-Gamma Hydroxybutyrate, $17 worth of magic mushrooms, $30 worth of MDMA, two replica handguns, and cellular devices.
As a result, a London woman, 33, faces three counts of possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking and two counts of possession of a Schedule III substance.
A London man, 38, has been charged with one count of possession of a Schedule I substance.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.