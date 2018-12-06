Politics
December 6, 2018 4:08 pm

Manitoba proposes requiring a referendum for changes to voting, Constitution

By Kelly Malone The Canadian Press

Manitoba Justice Minister Cliff Cullen speaks during a press conference in Winnipeg on October 15, 2018.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Steve Lambert
The Manitoba government wants to require a referendum for any significant change to the current electoral system or Canada’s Constitution.

Justice Minister Cliff Cullen says the proposed legislation introduced today lays out when referendums must be held and would make democracy more transparent.

A referendum is already required for certain tax increases and for any move to privatize large Crown corporations like Manitoba Hydro or Manitoba Public Insurance.

The proposed legislation also lays out how a referendum is called, how the question is worded and spending limits for political parties and individuals.

If passed, cabinet could introduce a referendum question for legislature approval, followed by public committee hearings.

The results of a referendum would be advisory only, unless otherwise specified in different legislation.

