Peterborough man accused of trafficking purple heroin, cocaine

A Peterborough man faces several drug-related charges involving purple heroin and cocaine.

Peterborough Police Service say the arrest was part of an investigation. On Wednesday around 2:15 p.m., officers conducted a traffic stop of a vehicle in the area of Rubidge and Scott streets.

“During the investigation the K9 Unit was deployed to assist and conducted a search of the vehicle indicating there were illicit drugs inside,” police said Thursday.

Police said they located and seized a quantity of cocaine, purple heroin (heroin mixed with fentanyl), drug paraphernalia and a “large” quantity of cash.

Joseph Donald Simon, 37, of Stewart Street, was arrested and charged with four counts of drug possession for the purpose of trafficking (cocaine, heroin, Fentanyl and crack cocaine).

He was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday.

