Health
December 5, 2018 3:22 pm

Bowman calls on province to pay full cost of ambulance services

By Online Journalist  Global News

Funding for Winnipeg ambulance services is at the centre of a sparring match between the city and the province.

Randall Paull / Global News
A A

Winnipeg mayor Brian Bowman wants the province to cover the full cost of ambulance services in the city.

“Delivering a provincial service should not come at the expense of Winnipeg property taxpayers,” Bowman said Wednesday.

“It’s important that as a contractor delivering these services on the province’s behalf, that it be done at a level that is cost neutral to the city of Winnipeg.”

Story continues below

READ MORE: New ambulance routing part of transition at Concordia Hospital

Council’s Executive Policy Committee passed a motion Wednesday morning to seek “full cost recovery” from the province’s Shared Health Services as part of contract negotiations for the city’s emergency medical services.

The city and province have disputed the issue after Shared Health Services froze service payments to the city in November 2017.

READ MORE: Manitoba ambulance fees are now $85 lower

“Subsidizing the cost of delivering a provincial health service through property taxes poses too significant a threat to prosperity for Winnipeg residents,” Bowman said.

WATCH: Health officials downplay row of ambulances outside Winnipeg hospital

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Ambulance
ambulance costs
Brian Bowman
City of Winnipeg
city vs province
Manitoba Shared Services
Province of Manitoba
winnipeg

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News