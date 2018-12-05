Bowman calls on province to pay full cost of ambulance services

Winnipeg mayor Brian Bowman wants the province to cover the full cost of ambulance services in the city.

“Delivering a provincial service should not come at the expense of Winnipeg property taxpayers,” Bowman said Wednesday.

“It’s important that as a contractor delivering these services on the province’s behalf, that it be done at a level that is cost neutral to the city of Winnipeg.”

Council’s Executive Policy Committee passed a motion Wednesday morning to seek “full cost recovery” from the province’s Shared Health Services as part of contract negotiations for the city’s emergency medical services.

The city and province have disputed the issue after Shared Health Services froze service payments to the city in November 2017.

“Subsidizing the cost of delivering a provincial health service through property taxes poses too significant a threat to prosperity for Winnipeg residents,” Bowman said.

