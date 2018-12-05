Snowbirds to soar at Peterborough Airport’s 50th anniversary celebrations
The Canadian Forces Snowbirds aerial demonstration team will soar over Peterborough as part of the Peterborough Airport’s 50th anniversary celebrations throughout 2019.
Airport officials on Wednesday morning announced the Snowbirds will be the main attraction during a two-day weekend air show Sept. 21 and 22. It marks the first time in 15 years the Snowbirds have performed in Peterborough.
The air show will also include other aerial demonstrations, aircraft displays, food vendors and kids’ activities.
“We are excited to mark the 50th anniversary by presenting the CF Snowbirds to the public that have supported the airport over the past half century,” said airport general manager Trent Gervais. “About 16,000 people visited the Peterborough Airport during the Air Legends event in 2018 and we look forward to building on those numbers.”
Peterborough Mayor Diane Therrien says the airport remains a key area for economic growth.
“The 50th anniversary of the Peterborough Airport is a celebration of the city’s connection to the aviation sector and a tribute to the many people who have contributed to the airport’s success,” she said. “The city’s investment in the airport over the past decade has delivered significant economic growth for our region and this will be a great opportunity for the community to experience it.”
Stay tuned for more details including the air show schedule, static aircraft display information and tickets sales, which will be made available in 2019.
