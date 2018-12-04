Trio of Calgary Stampeders named CFL all-stars

Three Calgary Stampeders were named to the 2018 CFL All-Stars team, including starting quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell, defensive lineman Micah Johnson and linebacker Alex Singleton.
This is the second time in Mitchell’s career that he has been named a league all-star. Mitchell led the CFL with a touchdown-to-interception ratio of 2.5 and passed the 5,000-yard mark for a second time in his career. The Stampeders pivot was also a CFL all-star in 2016. Mitchell was named Grey Cup MVP in 2014 and 2018, and the CFL’s Most Outstanding Player in 2016 and again this past season.
READ MORE: Calgary Stampeders’ Bo Levi Mitchell earns 2nd CFL outstanding player award
Johnson is a CFL all-star for a third consecutive season with Tuesday’s announcement. Johnson led all defensive tackles in the CFL with 14 sacks, part of a Stampeders defence that yielded lows in points allowed, touchdowns allowed and rushing yards allowed per game.
And Canadian Singleton now has a pair of back-to-back league all-star awards. Singleton’s career-matching 123 tackles this season made him the second Canadian player in league history to record multiple 100-tackle seasons.
READ MORE: Calgary Stampeders defeat Ottawa Redblacks 27-16 to win 106th Grey Cup
After three Grey Cup appearances in a row aiming to win the season championship in the CFL, the Calgary Stampeders won the franchise’s eighth title in Edmonton on Nov. 25, beating the Ottawa Redblacks 27-16. That championship game was a rematch of the 104th Grey Cup in Toronto, with Ottawa winning 39-33 on Nov. 27, 2016.
CFL all-stars are determined by the voting members of the Football Reporters of Canada and one ballot from each team’s coaching staff.
On Tuesday, Bo Levi Mitchell confirmed to Global News that he was working out with the NFL’s Minnesota Vikings on a quick trip to Eagan, Minn.
-with files from Lisa MacGregor
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.