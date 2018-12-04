Trio of Calgary Stampeders named CFL all-stars

Three Calgary Stampeders were named to the 2018 CFL All-Stars team, including starting quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell, defensive lineman Micah Johnson and linebacker Alex Singleton.

This is the second time in Mitchell’s career that he has been named a league all-star. Mitchell led the CFL with a touchdown-to-interception ratio of 2.5 and passed the 5,000-yard mark for a second time in his career. The Stampeders pivot was also a CFL all-star in 2016. Mitchell was named Grey Cup MVP in 2014 and 2018, and the CFL’s Most Outstanding Player in 2016 and again this past season.

Johnson is a CFL all-star for a third consecutive season with Tuesday’s announcement. Johnson led all defensive tackles in the CFL with 14 sacks, part of a Stampeders defence that yielded lows in points allowed, touchdowns allowed and rushing yards allowed per game.

And Canadian Singleton now has a pair of back-to-back league all-star awards. Singleton’s career-matching 123 tackles this season made him the second Canadian player in league history to record multiple 100-tackle seasons.

After three Grey Cup appearances in a row aiming to win the season championship in the CFL, the Calgary Stampeders won the franchise’s eighth title in Edmonton on Nov. 25, beating the Ottawa Redblacks 27-16. That championship game was a rematch of the 104th Grey Cup in Toronto, with Ottawa winning 39-33 on Nov. 27, 2016.

CFL all-stars are determined by the voting members of the Football Reporters of Canada and one ballot from each team’s coaching staff.

Stampeders Quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell is “working out / talking football” with the Minnesota Vikings. Quick trip but looks like he is dabbling in conversation with the NFL. @GlobalCalgary — Lisa MacGregor (@lisamacgregor) December 4, 2018

On Tuesday, Bo Levi Mitchell confirmed to Global News that he was working out with the NFL’s Minnesota Vikings on a quick trip to Eagan, Minn.

-with files from Lisa MacGregor