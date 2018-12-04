Police warn pet owners after suspicious trail of dog treats, food located in Barrie park

Police are warning pet owners after a “suspicious incident” was reported in a park in Barrie.

According to Barrie police, on Monday, just after 1 p.m., officers were called to Patterson Park on Moon Drive after a resident located a trail of scattered dog treats.

Police say the trail of treats was found along the east perimeter of the park and led to a larger pile of dog food and more treats.

Officers say after consulting with the Ontario Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (OSPCA), the food was photographed and seized for examination to determine if it is harmful.

Police say they believe this was an isolated incident, however, they are reminding dog owners to ensure the safety of their pets at all times.

Officers say the milder weather conditions and melting snow could result in additional discoveries.

“These too should be reported to police,” the police release reads.

According to police, the investigation is ongoing with assistance from the OSPCA. Anyone with information is asked to contact officers at 705-725-7025 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).