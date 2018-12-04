Scott Thompson: Is it about Santa and Rudolph, or just being angry?

In our never-ending mission to be perfect, how can you tell when society has gone too far?

I think we may have that example.

This time of year, people start to roll out their favorite holiday traditions.

Now, however, when we unpack the holiday, we are also unpacking a slew of criticism directed at it, and how it should or shouldn’t be done.

It seems that instead of enjoying the occasion, we spend more time bickering about it and what it has become.

What do we call it? What can we do and not do? How do make sure we don’t offend someone while celebrating?

My goodness, how can something meant to be so joyous also be so offensive? Why even bother celebrating anything?

The classic Christmas film, Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer, is once again being scrutinized under today’s lens for its perceived lack of political correctness.

Yes, Rudolph was bullied for being different, but isn’t the message in how the story ended and his difference being praised?

It’s not only the content, but the way it is being presented and the lessons learned.

Can we not recognize that simply because it was made in the 1960s, when times were different, the final message is still positive ?

Is this really about inclusion or just more displaced anger looking for a cause?

After all, it is easier to find anger than to find joy.

