Nikita Scherbak goes to the Los Angeles Kings

The Los Angeles Kings have claimed right wing Nikita Scherbak off waivers from the Montreal Canadiens.

The Kings announced the move in a release Sunday.

Scherbak, 22, has played in 29 career NHL games, all with Montreal, and has five goals and two assists.

The Moscow native has not appeared in a game this season with the Canadiens. He has played in five games with the Laval Rocket of the American Hockey League and has one goal.

Scherbak played 26 regular-season games with Montreal and he recorded six points including four goals. One of his goals came on the power play and one came shorthanded.

He made his NHL debut during the 2016-17 season, appearing in three games and recording one point, his first career goal.

Scherbak was Montreal’s first-round draft selection (26th overall) in 2014.

