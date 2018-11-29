Sculpture made with 100,000 confiscated blades highlights UK knife crime

A sculpture made of 100,000 blades went on display in the English city of Liverpool on Thursday, paying tribute to those whose lives have been affected by knife crime.

The 27-foot-high ‘Knife Angel’ is made up of 100,000 blades confiscated and surrendered to police forces across the country to highlight the issue of knife crime in the UK.

The Angel, designed by Alfie Bradley, took over a year to build and was created as a National monument against violence and aggression at the British Ironworks Centre.

Bradley said that the Angel was built with a variety types of knives.

“I’ve had all sorts – machetes, meat cleavers, swords, even normal kitchen knives, which is really sad because often it is just normal kitchen knives taken from a kitchen, just from a young kid half the time,” he said. “They don’t really know what they are doing. Just for self defence.”

The sculpture will be on show outside Liverpool’s Anglican Cathedral over the Christmas period, local media reported.