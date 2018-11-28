Province of Manitoba cuts management positions, salaries at three Crown corps

In an effort to fix the province’s finances, the Manitoba government has reduced positions and salaries at Manitoba Hydro, Manitoba Liquor and Lotteries, and Manitoba Public Insurance.

Crown services minister Colleen Mayer announced Wednesday that overall management positions and salaries at the three Crown corporations have been cut by 15 per cent.

“Our government continues to make progress toward balancing the budget and the management and salary reductions are strong steps forward,” Mayer said.

“All three Crown corporations met or exceeded the 15 per cent reduction requirement and are helping us move the province in the right direction.”

The cuts are part of an audit by MNP LLP that began in May 2016 and concluded March 31.

A total of 149 management positions were eliminated as a result of the reductions, as well as a salary cost savings of $3.8 million.

