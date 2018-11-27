Man in hoodie chases girl down the street in Transcona; Winnipeg police ask for help

Winnipeg police are looking for the public’s help in finding a suspicious man.

Police say the man chased a 10-year-old girl who was walking to school near Harvard Avenue and Winona Street early Tuesday morning.

The girl was able to safely reach a nearby relative’s house and wasn’t physically harmed. Police searched the area but weren’t able to find the suspect.

READ MORE: Teenager followed by suspicious man Sunday morning

The man is described as between 5’7″ and 5’10”, in his 50s, with a skinny build, beard stubble and short black hair. He was wearing a dark-coloured hoodie with the hood pulled up, grey-black work gloves and dark pants.

Anyone with information that could help police is asked to call 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS.

WATCH: North End residents warned, schools in ‘hold and secure’