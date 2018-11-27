Crime
November 27, 2018

Man in hoodie chases girl down the street in Transcona; Winnipeg police ask for help

Winnipeg police are looking for the public’s help in finding a suspicious man.

Police say the man chased a 10-year-old girl who was walking to school near Harvard Avenue and Winona Street early Tuesday morning.

The girl was able to safely reach a nearby relative’s house and wasn’t physically harmed. Police searched the area but weren’t able to find the suspect.

The man is described as between 5’7″ and 5’10”, in his 50s, with a skinny build, beard stubble and short black hair. He was wearing a dark-coloured hoodie with the hood pulled up, grey-black work gloves and dark pants.

Anyone with information that could help police is asked to call 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS.

Global News