November 27, 2018 1:33 pm
Updated: November 27, 2018 1:34 pm

Falling billboard injures four in northeast China

By Staff Reuters

A falling billboard in Changchun city in China’s northeast Jilin province injured four people on Monday morning, Chinese state media reported.

State broadcaster CCTV showed footage of the nearly four metre-tall billboard falling onto four bystanders just outside a shopping mall.

Only one of the injured remains in a local hospital, but not in a serious condition, CCTV said. The other three sustained only minor injuries.

CCTV said that strong winds were reported that morning in Changchun but did not cite them as the cause of the incident.

