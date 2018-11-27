It’s a wildfire: Video shows moment when gender-reveal bomb sparked $8M Sawmill Fire

The U.S. Forest Service has released video showing a border patrol agent’s gender-reveal stunt that triggered a devastating wildfire in Arizona last year.

The video shows an explosive-laden package standing in a dry, grassy field, with the words “boy” and “girl” painted on it. A gunshot is heard a few seconds into the video, triggering the explosive. The package erupts in a ball of fire and a brief cloud of blue powder, indicating that the child will be a boy. The grass around the explosive package can be seen burning at the end of the video.

The flames turned into what became known as the Sawmill Fire, a blaze that torched approximately 182 square kilometres of land and caused an estimated US$8 million in damage near Green Valley, Arizona, in April 2017.

WATCH BELOW: Baseball gender-reveal stunt fails

Dennis Dickey, 37, of Tucson, pleaded guilty in September to a misdemeanour charge in connection with the fire. The off-duty border patrol agent said he was trying to surprise his family with the gender of his wife’s unborn child.

“Dickey had placed Tannerite, a highly explosive substance, inside the target, intending for it to detonate when shot by a high-velocity firearm bullet,” the Department of Justice said in a statement in September. “Dickey immediately reported the fire to law enforcement, co-operated, and admitted that he started the fire.”

READ MORE: Do gender-reveal parties perpetuate stereotypes?

Dickey must serve five years’ probation and make a public announcement about the cause of the fire, under the conditions of his plea agreement. He was also ordered to pay $8,188,069 as restitution for the damage he caused to state and federal lands.

He agreed to pay $100,000 immediately and will make monthly payments going forward.

—With files from the Associated Press