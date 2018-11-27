Shining light on LaSalle’s Action Centre as Giving Tuesday kicks off season of giving in Montreal

After two of the biggest shopping days of the year — Black Friday and Cyber Monday — it’s time for Giving Tuesday.

Tuesday marks the sixth annual National Day of Giving and officially kicks off the giving season.

For Andrew Lindsay, chairman of the board of directors for the LaSalle Action Centre, it represents an opportunity for more charities like the centre to get visibility.

“At this time of the year, it’s just our opportunity for a final push for year end to shine a light on what we are, what we do and what we give back to our members,” said Lindsay.

The Action Centre hosted an open house on Tuesday from 10 a.m. to noon to showcase its work.

For 20 years, the centre has been providing bilingual services to the physically disabled. It operates as a day centre and provides educational, social and cultural programs to around 200 members.

“We just provide a place for them to reduce their isolation,” Lindsay said. “It’s just a warm and supportive place for them to spend their time.”

Members pay $25 a year for Action Centre services, which is almost unheard of, according to Lindsay.

“Many of the similar places charge $25 a day,” he said. “We’re very much considered an essential service in the community in terms of the cost savings we have against the social services and health-care networks.”

Government savings, estimated at $3.5 million by the centre, come from not having to pay for caregiver salaries and intermediate care housing.

The group relies on the government for 25 per cent of its funding, but the rest comes from private donors.

For Lindsay, Giving Tuesday isn’t just about giving, it’s also about being grateful.

“It gives us an opportunity to give thanks,” he said. “Thanks for our members, to thank our donors, our volunteers and our teachers that support our organization all year round.”

