Freezing rain on Coquihalla

Motorists can expect hazardous conditions on the Coquihalla Monday.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement, advising that there is the potential for freezing rain along portions of the highway in the morning.

“A strong weather system and southwesterly winds will lead to the development of a layer of warm air aloft which could melt falling snow. Should surface temperatures dip below zero on the highway, higher elevations of the Coquihalla could see a period of freezing rain early this morning,” the statement reads.

Environment Canada is forecasting a 60 per cent chance of showers in Kelowna Monday with snow at higher elevations.