Man accused of assaulting fast food worker in Lindsay
A A
A man was arrested following an altercation with a fast food worker in Lindsay, Ont., on Thursday afternoon.
City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service say around 1:35 p.m., police were informed that a customer had assaulted a staff member at a fast food restaurant on Lindsay Street South.
READ MORE: Employee accused of assaulting manager at Cobourg business
The victim did not sustain serious injuries, police said.
Police investigated and made an arrest.
Sean Michael Fisher, 28, of Lindsay was charged with assault with a weapon, breach of probation and breach of an undertaking.
He was held in custody pending a bail hearing, police said.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.