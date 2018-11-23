Man accused of assaulting fast food worker in Lindsay

A man was arrested following an altercation with a fast food worker in Lindsay, Ont., on Thursday afternoon.

City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service say around 1:35 p.m., police were informed that a customer had assaulted a staff member at a fast food restaurant on Lindsay Street South.

The victim did not sustain serious injuries, police said.

Police investigated and made an arrest.

Sean Michael Fisher, 28, of Lindsay was charged with assault with a weapon, breach of probation and breach of an undertaking.

He was held in custody pending a bail hearing, police said.