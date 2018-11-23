Youth detained after La Salle Secondary hold and secure made no threats, say Kingston police

Kingston police have released information absolving a youth who was arrested after La Salle Intermediate and Secondary School was put under a hold and secure Thursday morning.

According to police, staff received information that a male youth made threats related to the school.

The school was then put under a hold and secure at 8:45 a.m. when police arrived. During a hold and secure, all exterior doors are locked due to a potential emergency situation in close proximity to the school.

According to a police news release, officers searched the area and found the youth who was believed to be involved in the threat and took him into custody.

It was soon determined there was no immediate danger, and the hold and secure was lifted at 9:35 a.m.

Police say the male youth was not found on school property and was brought to police headquarters for questioning. Police then searched his home and conducted interviews, and determined the youth did not make any threats. He was released from custody.

Initial reports indicated the possibility of weapons, but police emphasized that firearms were never involved.

“Nor was there any threat of an ‘active shooter’ as was circulated by some members of the community and on social media,” said police spokesperson, Const. Cam Mack.