Charges laid following multi-vehicle crash on the Linc

A multi-vehicle crash on the Linc has resulted in charges.
READ MORE: Transport truck rollover, liquid asphalt spill closes Red Hill Valley Parkway
Hamilton Police say shortly before 9 a.m. Wednesday, the vehicles were all travelling westbound in the passing lane between Garth Street and Mohawk Road West when they were suddenly hit from behind by a white pick-up truck.
It was being driven by a Michigan resident, who police say caused the impact, sending vehicles and debris all over the roadway.
Two people were taken to hospital.
READ MORE: Multi-vehicle crash closes part of the Linc
A 38-year-old man from Michigan has been charged with careless driving.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.