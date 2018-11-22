Charges laid following multi-vehicle crash on the Linc

A multi-vehicle crash on the Linc has resulted in charges.

Hamilton Police say shortly before 9 a.m. Wednesday, the vehicles were all travelling westbound in the passing lane between Garth Street and Mohawk Road West when they were suddenly hit from behind by a white pick-up truck.

It was being driven by a Michigan resident, who police say caused the impact, sending vehicles and debris all over the roadway.

Two people were taken to hospital.

A 38-year-old man from Michigan has been charged with careless driving.

