Movie being filmed in Kelowna; road closures to take place

Finding a parking spot in Kelowna can be tough at times. For the next two weeks, it’ll be even tougher, with road closures taking place to accommodate movie crews.

Film crews will be shuttling throughout Kelowna from today, Wednesday, November 21st, until approximately Saturday, December 8th. Production locations include downtown, Pandosy and the Lower Mission. The city says signs will be posted to indicate filming is taking place and that traffic control personnel will be on site. The city also added that disruption is expected to be minimal in most places.

Filming started today at 5 a.m., and was expected to last until 1 p.m.

The city says on Thursday, Bernard Avenue, from Abbot Street to Ellis Street, will be intermittently closed for short periods, from 6 a.m. to noon. On Friday, crews will be filming along Bernard Avenue and Pandosy Street during daylight hours.

Also, the City Park parking lot closest to the north field will be closed from Wednesday to Friday; West Avenue, from Pandosy Street to Tutt Street, will be closed on Friday at 6 p.m. until 11 p.m. on Saturday; and Meikle Avenue will be closed on Saturday, from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

The city says for the most up-to-date information on road work, road closures and potential delays, visit kelowna.ca/roadreport.