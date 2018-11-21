Residents furious 3 Griffintown garages inaccessible toward end of month

Griffintown residents have a tough time getting around — almost every street seems to have a closed sidewalk, detour or cordoned off construction zone.

A recent announcement that three condo garages will close this month has many up in arms.

Honestly, if you had to come up with an alternate name for Griffintown, it would probably be Constructionville. I don't know if there's a bit of road in that neighbourhood where there's not work right now. @Global_Montreal pic.twitter.com/pacMybxsQ0 — Billy Shields (@billyshields) November 21, 2018

“It looks like the city hasn’t planned any of the work well,” said one driver pulling out of a soon-to-be-closed garage on the corner of Shannon and William.

City workers are doing massive infrastructure work on a water retention basin on William and Ann streets.

Some 650 total parking spots will be inaccessible as a result of the closures.

In Griffintown, I connected with Ali Fadhil. He's worried about city work going on just outside his condo tower. It will shut three parking garages accounting for 650 spaces. Initially it was all it once, but the city's now staggering the closures. @Global_Montreal pic.twitter.com/Z6l88y2Ir1 — Billy Shields (@billyshields) November 21, 2018

The city is offering up a backup lot at the corner of Seminaire and Ottawa, but it only contains room for 375 cars.

After an uproar on social media, the city came up wtih a different solution — stagger the closures.

“We just wanted to change the sequencing so everyone can fit in that parking space,” said Coun. Craig Sauvé.

Initially the city was blocking access to 650 parking spots and offering only 375 in return. Staggering the closures solves the numbers issue, but residents like Fadhil worry that figuring out who belongs on the backup lot will be tricky. @Global_Montreal pic.twitter.com/4i9teY9pXr — Billy Shields (@billyshields) November 21, 2018

Yet residents are still bracing for problems. The lot isn’t covered, making it susceptible to snow.

The process of determining who can park there also isn’t clear — it’s apparently being handled by condo security using paper tickets that could easily be forged.

“We’re concerned it could be abused,” said William Street resident Ali Fadhil.

The first phase of closures will last from Nov. 21 to Nov. 24.

The second wave, at Fadhil’s garage, starts on Nov. 26, but officials have yet to determine when it will reopen.