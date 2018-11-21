City of Hamilton lands on 2019 Top Employer list

A tip of the cap to the City of Hamilton.

It has been recognized as a Top Regional Employer in the Hamilton-Niagara Region for 2019.

The designation recognizes employers in greater Hamilton and the Niagara region that lead their industries in offering exceptional places to work.

It’s the fourth time that Hamilton has made the list.

The city was selected for its retirement planning, a defined benefit pension plan for employees, social events, speaker series for employees, and the availability of wellness activities to encourage employees to make health and wellness a priority.

“It is an honour to once again be included amongst such outstanding organizations,” said Mike Zegarac, interim city manager. “In addition to striving to be the best place to raise a child and age successfully, the City of Hamilton is committed to having a workplace that encourages transparency, diversity and creating an engaging and rewarding environment for all employees.”

Now in its 12th year, the competition is open to any employer with its head office in the Hamilton-Niagara area, and employers of any size may apply, whether private or public sector.

Mediacorp Canada Inc. oversees the competition.