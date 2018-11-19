Denver shooting: 1 dead, 3 hurt after shots fired in city’s LoDo neighbourhood, police say

One person is dead and three others have been taken to hospital following a shooting in the LoDo neighbourhood in Denver’s downtown, not far from Coors Field, the city’s police force said Monday.

Officers responded to the shooting at 21st Street and Lawrence Street at about 4 p.m., the Denver police tweeted.

UPDATE: Multiple parties shot and transported from the scene at 21st & Lawrence. No suspect information is available at this time. Investigation is ongoing.PIO is en route and will meet media at 21st & Arapahoe. #Denver pic.twitter.com/wE6kvdTQAg — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) November 19, 2018

The three people were taken there in critical condition and the fourth victim was pronounced dead at the scene, police spokesman Doug Schepman said.

Police later said the three victims’ injuries were did not threaten their lives.

“It’s too early at this time to say what happened here exactly, why it occurred, our investigators are currently getting witness statements, seeking video and photo evidence that might help us to piece together exactly what happened here, and also to confirm suspect information,” he said.

No information about a suspect was available, police said.

Police had heard reports from witnesses that a fifth victim, a female, may have suffered a gunshot wound to the leg but officers have not been able to locate that individual at this time.

Schepman went on to say it wasn’t certain how many shots were fired.

He also said police didn’t know whether there was one shooter or more.