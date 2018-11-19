Check your list Winnipeg: Gifts for kids of all ages and cool toys for 2018

Black Friday is coming, holiday music is playing in stores and Santa Claus rode his new sleigh through downtown Winnipeg Saturday — Christmas is coming fast. Have you figured out what you are giving the kids on your list?

While flyers and television commercials offer up hundreds of options, here is an inside look at some of the hot items, as shared on Global News Morning Monday.

Interactive Toys

Ryan Carr, Toy Expert at Mastermind Toys said interactive toys are all the rage, including some for even the youngest people on your list.

DJ-Bot is a Bluetooth speaker with moves, Carr said. Not only will kids love it, parents will too, since it is a coding bot as well.

“It’s like coding that they don’t even realize that they are doing,” he said.

In addition to listening to their favourite music, kids can program dance moves and routines on the bot, giving them a new outlet for creative expression.

The official description says it is a “fun and charismatic dancing robot will entertain, teach, inspire and excite your child’s imagination! DJ-BOT is the companion that gets the party started by combining music, lights and dance.”

Last year’s gotta-have toys were Fingerlings. This year, they are back with a new selection of critters.

Fingerlings Hug is a plushie soft friend with “kiss-tech”, said Carr.

The lovable monkey makes kissing sounds when brought close to the face and squeals with delight when tossed up in the air. The cuddly light-up creature will entertain for hours and is especially nice “for little kids”.

Another interactive plush gift idea, Flappy the Elephant, is actually for babies.

“So it’s a soft plush toy for them to play with but then it also… has these interactive ears, it plays peek-a-boo…“

The singing toy comes with batteries and is surface-washable with a damp cloth.

Board Games

Whether you call it retro or resurgence, board games are more popular than ever. There are plenty of long-time favourites with fresh new looks, as well as some unique new options.

Billed as “the party game that stinks” What’s That Smell plays out pretty much how it sounds. The game includes sniff-able cards that call on players to guess the smell. Recommended for players aged 14 and up, those with a keen nose earn bragging rights and avoid penalties, including foul-smelling punishment cards.

Speaking of noses, Pencil Nose “is like Pictionary with your face,” Carr said. Players put on a pair of glasses that includes a writing tool attached. They then use their face to draw a picture onto a playing frame, which Carr said, might be harder than it sounds.

It’s a level playing field between kids and adults, so a lot of people of varying ages can play together, he said. The game is recommended for ages 8 and up.

Who knows, maybe you’ll uncover your hidden talents.