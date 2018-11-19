Two homicides in a week has Selkirk citizens worried, says Mayor

Two homicides in a week in the Selkirk area have left the city’s mayor searching for solutions.

“I’ve talked to citizens, they’re concerned about safety,” Mayor Larry Johannson told 680 CJOB.

“We are going to work on it. We always have worked on it, and we’re going to continue to work on it to keep Selkirk safe.”

RCMP made a quick arrest in the first incident, taking a 24-year-old man into custody Saturday on manslaughter and firearms charges in the Nov. 10 death of a 30-year-old,

READ MORE: Selkirk RCMP investigating city’s second homicide in a week

Investigation in the second, in which the victim was a 64-year-old man, is still ongoing.

First responders arrived on the scene after a call of a cardiac arrest Friday night, but later discovered signs of trauma. RCMP has called the death a homicide, and said they’re investigating a “person of interest.”

Johannson said he wants to reassure local residents that their safety is a priority for local government and police.

“In Selkirk, I feel that we’re doing the best we can here to keep the city safe,” said Johannson.

“I know that when I ran (for re-election), the two top items were safety for the citizens and affordable housing.”

WATCH: Parents of Selkirk teen killed in hit-and-run ‘tortured’ by tragedy