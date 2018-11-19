‘Gun was used intentionally’: RCMP say woman died after being shot in car near Fraserwood

As officers continue to investigate a homicide over the weekend in the RM of Gimli, RCMP said Monday the gun used to kill a 20-year-old woman was fired intentionally.

RCMP officer Paul Manaigre told 680 CJOB Monday morning the shooting was not gang or domestic-related.

“It’s my understanding there was this one group in a vehicle, we believe there was a second vehicle involved, and that’s what we’re trying to ascertain right now,” he said.

“The gun was used intentionally.”

The whole thing started after RCMP were called at about 11:40 Saturday night to a section of PR 231 in the RM of Gimli, where a woman had been shot while sitting in a car.

She was raced to the hospital, but died in the morning, said Manaigre.

READ MORE: Fatal shooting near Fraserwood, Man. under investigation

“There were other people who witnessed this incident unfold, so we’re getting the story, it’s unfolding now,” said Manaigre.

“A 23-year-old male suspect was arrested … it’s just an unfortunate incident where someone decided to, for unknown reasons, bring a firearm and discharged it.”

Several witnesses have told Global News that there was a fight in the nearby Fraserwood Tourist Hotel in the RM of Armstrong that was related to the shooting, however, RCMP were unable to confirm that detail.

Police tape was up around the hotel Sunday.

Manaigre confirmed two vehicles were involved in the shooting, but they weren’t positive what brought the two vehicles together.

“Were they coming from somewhere, or going to a spot somewhere to hang out, there’s a lot of pieces to put together this morning.”

The Major Crimes Unit continues to investigate.

WATCH: Rural Manitoba residents say they’ve seen a rise in crime recently