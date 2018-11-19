Traffic
Water main break closes southbound lanes of Millwood Dr. in Leaside

The southbound lanes of Millwood Dr. is closed at Laird Dr. due to a water main break on Nov. 19, 2018.

The southbound lanes of Millwood Drive in Toronto’s Leaside neighbourhood are closed to traffic due to a water main break.

The break occurred around 3 a.m. Monday at Laird Drive just south of Eglinton Avenue East.

City crews are on scene assessing the damage. There is no timeline for when the repairs will be complete.

The northbound lanes remain open.

