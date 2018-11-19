Water main break closes southbound lanes of Millwood Dr. in Leaside

The southbound lanes of Millwood Drive in Toronto’s Leaside neighbourhood are closed to traffic due to a water main break.

The break occurred around 3 a.m. Monday at Laird Drive just south of Eglinton Avenue East.

City crews are on scene assessing the damage. There is no timeline for when the repairs will be complete.

The northbound lanes remain open.

#TrafficAlertTO: R97160 CLOSED: MILLWOOD RD At LAIRD DR. Southbound lanes closed due to broken water main. — TO Main Roads (@TO_MainRoads) November 19, 2018