City of Regina proposes a 4.7% mill rate increase

It looks like living in the Queen City could cost you a bit more money in 2019.

Officials in Regina are recommending a 4.7 per cent mill rate increase, which means a homeowner with an assessed home value of $350,000 will pay an additional $7.77 per month on their property taxes.

“The proposed 2019 General Fund Budget is designed to meet community priorities including infrastructure renewal, safe neighbourhoods and wise use of property tax dollars,” said City Manager, Chris Holden.

“Residents want value for their property tax dollar. We continue to work diligently to find savings to offset expenses. Over the past two years, we realized more than $9 million in savings and this year we achieved an additional $2 million.”

The city is also proposing a 3 per cent utility rate increase, effective January 1, each year for the next three years.

Other proposed budget highlights include:

$127 million in infrastructure investment

$49 million to maintain roads

$83 million for the Regina Police Service

$49 million in fire protection

$42 million in community services

$24 million in garbage collection

$26 million in transit, which provides over 6 million bus rides

$22 million in parks and open spaces which manages 1,600 hectares with 160,000 trees

$11 million in community investment which provides grants to support economic development, culture, sport and social development.

$1.5 million for the design of a new Outdoor Destination Aquatic Facility with an additional $15 million over 2020 and 2021 for construction

Regina also has $12 million debt payment that is due in June 2019.

The proposed budget and any amendments will be considered by city council at a December 10 meeting at 5:30 p.m. in Henry Baker Hall at city hall.