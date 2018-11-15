Moose Jaw producer highlights struggles of mental health with commercials

An entertainment producer from Moose Jaw, Sask., is highlighting the struggles of mental health in honour of the 100th anniversary of the Canadian Mental Health Association.

“People that I know have dealt with and climbed out of some issues with mental health and I thought it was really important that the right story was being told,” Nebulus Entertainment owner Jared Robinson said.

When Robinson was approached by the Journey to Hope and the Canadian Mental Health Association to create a song, he took it one step further.

“I felt, maybe for the 100th year anniversary, it would be great to have some other visuals that told the other stories and maybe hit home the way music can’t,” Robinson said.

He produced three commercials highlighting the impact of mental health – from the struggles of first responders, to the pain of losing a loved one and the effects of cyberbullying.

“They turned out amazing. They were right on what we wanted to get out there. People shouldn’t have to struggle alone. There are people who they can reach out to,” said Donna Bowyer, with the Moose Jaw Canadian Mental Health Association branch.

Robinson’s brother, the Moose Jaw Fire Department and students from Peacock Collegiate were all featured in the videos.

“Putting my work together with people that I’ll probably see over and over again in the future is a great thing for me. I think it’s important to have community,” Robinson said.

The videos premiered at home summit in early November and will be launched nationally as early as next week.