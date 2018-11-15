Manitoba Liberals call for suspension of politicians accused of harassment

Manitoba’s Liberal Leader says politicians accused of sexual harassment or other inappropriate comments should face possible suspension from the legislature.

Dougald Lamont’s comments came after a woman said she was groped and propositioned by Cliff Graydon, a legislature member who was kicked out of the governing Progressive Conservative caucus last month and now sits as an Independent.

There is virtually no way for an elected official to be removed or punished for bad behaviour, Lamont said Thursday. He said Manitoba’s conflict-of-interest commissioner should be given new power to investigate ethical matters and suspend MLAs without pay.

“They wouldn’t be able to vote, they wouldn’t be able to go to committees and they wouldn’t be paid.”

Graydon was booted from the Tory caucus after media reports that he had asked two female staff members to sit on his lap and invited one staffer to lick food off his face.

Graydon admitted earlier this month that he made inappropriate comments, but said he was only guilty of having an outdated sense of humour and had never knowingly touched anyone inappropriately.

This week, a woman who is a long-time party member and volunteer told The Canadian Press that Graydon groped and propositioned her at a Tory social event in Winnipeg in September 2017.

Graydon has not responded to multiple requests for comment. He previously said he intends to stay on as an Independent, but not run for re-election in October 2020.

None of the allegations has been tested in court and the woman has not filed a complaint with police.

A political analyst said Lamont’s idea would likely face hurdles.