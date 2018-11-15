SIU drops probe into overdose death of Woodstock woman

Just days after the province announced police chiefs would no longer be required to notify the Special Investigations Unit of deaths where officers administered naloxone, a case involving a Woodstock woman has been dropped.

According to the SIU, Woodstock police and emergency medical services responded to a residence in the area of Dundas Street and Springbank Avenue at 1:40 a.m. on Oct. 24.

Officers arrived at the scene and located an unconscious woman. A family member told officers he had administered three doses of naloxone to the woman. Police performed CPR and administered an additional dose of naloxone before the 31-year-old woman was transported to hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

“The woman had overdosed prior to the police arrival on the scene and the conduct of the police officers on scene in no way contributed to her death,” said SIU director Tony Loparco.

“As such, I have terminated the investigation into this incident.”

The Special Investigations Unit investigates reports of serious injury, death or allegations of sexual assault involving police.