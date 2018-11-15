Outgoing Gananoque town council challenged about rushing decisions

The outgoing town council in Gananoque seems to be stirring up a bit of controversy in its final weeks in office. Over the past week, the lame-duck council has made two big proposals that could have a major impact on residents.

Last week, council proposed a bylaw that would restrict pot smokers from smoking in public — as well as a plan to eliminate the night shift at the local fire station. Both decisions are causing a backlash, according to incoming councillors.

“With the full turnover that is happening in two weeks, I guess I’m questioning, is this the best timing?” says councillor-elect Dave Osmond. “What is the urgency behind these decisions?”

Osmond is one of seven new councillors who will take over governing the town come December. It’s a clean slate with new councillors and a new mayor. Both of these proposals will be voted on next week. Osmond says these quick decisions have his constituents concerned.

“Some people are jumping to conclusions on what does a ban of cannabis mean, what is the impact to our local fire department,” says Osmond.

One of those decisions facing criticism is to limit where someone can spark up — essentially banning them from smoking anywhere outside. Smokers would not be allowed to use cannabis on sidewalks, and current Mayor Erika Demchuk defended her council’s decisions this week, claiming these choices are better for the community.

“I think that most of us would be anxious to change the existing law,” says Dennis O’Connor, an incoming councillor. O’Connor, among most of the new council, is upset at the fact the outgoing council didn’t wait to see how they would weigh in.

“I don’t understand why they would do this without even talking at least to the new council,” O’Connor said.

The pair of issues has seen a lot of backlash from the public as well. The Ontario Professional Firefighters Association has started a petition asking for signatures regarding the idea to scale back overnight staffing in Gananoque’s fire hall.

Demchuk told Global News this week, “It’s a cost-saving measure and it doesn’t affect response times.”

A petition was also started by residents about the cannabis bylaw as well. The outgoing council will sit for their final session next week.