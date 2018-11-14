Barrie Colts defeat Hamilton Bulldogs 6-3 in annual school day game

The Barrie Colts defeated the Hamilton Bulldogs 6 to 3 in the annual school day game on Wednesday morning.

The puck dropped bright and early at 10:30 a.m., at the FirstOntario Centre in Hamilton.

Barrie Colt Sam Rhodes was the first to find the back of the net, scoring just under 13 minutes into the first period.

Jason Willms followed suit, scoring just three minutes later, extending the Colts lead to 2 to 0 by the end of the first.

In the second period, Lucas Chiodo and Sam Rhodes scored for the Colts and Brandon Saigeon posted a power-play goal for the Bulldogs, making the score 4 to 1.

Saigeon found the back of the net twice more in the third, enough for a hat trick, but not enough to defeat the Colts.

A pair of empty-net goals late in the third from Lucas Chiodo and Matej Pekar solidified the Colts’ victory.

Hamilton’s goalie Zachary Roy made 19 saves during Wednesday morning’s match.

Barrie’s netminder Maksim Zhukov made 33 saves for the win.

The Colts will host the North Bay Battalion next on Thursday at the Barrie Molson Centre.