November 14, 2018 11:02 am
Updated: November 14, 2018 11:03 am

Fire forces residents to leave Kelowna apartment building

Fire forced residents to leave an apartment building in Kelowna Wednesday morning.

Several residents have been forced from an apartment building following a fire in Kelowna early Wednesday.

Flames broke out at the back of Roth towers apartments on Pandosy Street, destroying several vehicles and damaging the back of the apartment unit.

There is no word if there were any injuries.

— More to come

Global News