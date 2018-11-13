Hamas releases video of missile attack on Israeli bus

Hamas has released a short video of its attack on an Israeli bus that left one injured on Monday.

The video, which was released Tuesday, shows the bus pulling out of the Black Arrow memorial near Kibbutz Kfar Azza, which is several kilometres from the Gaza border.

The bus had no one in it, but a 19-year-old soldier was reported seriously injured and the driver was submitted to hospital due to a panic attack, the Times of Israel reports.

Earlier this evening, an IDF soldier was severely injured when an anti-tank missile fired from #Gaza hit this bus.

We have notified the family and hope for a speedy recovery. pic.twitter.com/ZH2axwADKY — Israel Defense Forces (@IDFSpokesperson) November 12, 2018

The footage appears to show the missile hitting the back of the bus.

Hamas’ military wing, the Ezzedine al-Qassam Brigades, say that it was a Kornet man-portable guided anti-tank missile fired from the Gaza strip and that all the bus’ occupants died, which is contrary to Israeli media reports.

Hamas claimed that the attack was done in response an Israeli operation in the Gaza strip that left seven of its members dead.

The fighting between Hamas and Israel in recent days that saw Hamas fire up to 300 rockets into Israel has since calmed down.

It broke out when Israel killed a Hamas commander in a botched undercover operation in Gaza, and has sparked into the worst conflict between Israel and Hamas since 2014.

Hamas agreed to a ceasefire Tuesday brokered by Egypt.