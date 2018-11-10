Incendiary photos show the damage in Paradise, a town that a California wildfire ‘destroyed’

California is burning from north to south.

That much is obvious from a California Statewide Fire Map that shows the extent of the blazes that are scorching territory all over the state.

There are two fires grabbing most of the attention: the Woolsey Fire, burning an area of 35,000 acres including Malibu, and the Camp Fire, burning at 90,000 acres north of Sacramento.

The Camp Fire is believed to have “destroyed” the community of Paradise, levelling over 6,700 homes and killing at least nine people.,

Residents there were forced to leave their cars and trucks behind and clutch their children and pets as they fled for safety.

Some drove through flames to escape.

The fires have produced some stunning images throughout the state — few more devastating than the ones captured in Paradise.

Here are some photos that show the force of the fires engulfing parts of California:

With files from The Associated Press