Incendiary photos show the damage in Paradise, a town that a California wildfire ‘destroyed’

California is burning from north to south.
That much is obvious from a California Statewide Fire Map that shows the extent of the blazes that are scorching territory all over the state.
There are two fires grabbing most of the attention: the Woolsey Fire, burning an area of 35,000 acres including Malibu, and the Camp Fire, burning at 90,000 acres north of Sacramento.
The Camp Fire is believed to have “destroyed” the community of Paradise, levelling over 6,700 homes and killing at least nine people.,
Residents there were forced to leave their cars and trucks behind and clutch their children and pets as they fled for safety.
Some drove through flames to escape.
The fires have produced some stunning images throughout the state — few more devastating than the ones captured in Paradise.
Here are some photos that show the force of the fires engulfing parts of California:
A shortwave infrared (SWIR) satelite image of the Camp Fire in Magalia, Paradise, California, U.S. November 9, 2018.
Satellite image ©2018 DigitalGlobe, a Maxar company/Handout via REUTERS
Shortwave Infrared (SWIR) satelite image of the Camp Fire in Magalia, Paradise, California, U.S. November 9, 2018.
Satellite image ©2018 DigitalGlobe, a Maxar company/Handout via REUTERS
A Cal Fire firefighter recovers military medals from a destroyed shipping container during the Camp Fire in Paradise, California, U.S. November 9, 2018.
REUTERS/Stephen Lam
A group of deers walk through properties destroyed by the the Camp Fire in Paradise, California, U.S. November 9, 2018.
REUTERS/Stephen Lam
A mangled gas canister is seen along a road during the Camp Fire in Paradise, California, U.S. November 9, 2018.
REUTERS/Stephen Lam
An abandoned and burned school bus is seen on Skyway during the Camp Fire in Paradise, California, U.S. November 9, 2018.
REUTERS/Stephen Lam
A playset charred by the Camp Fire is seen in Paradise, California, U.S. November 9, 2018.
REUTERS/Stephen Lam
A row of burned vehicles are seen on Skyway during the Camp Fire in Paradise, California, U.S. November 9, 2018.
REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Abandoned vehicles are seen along Skyway during the Camp Fire in Paradise, California, U.S. November 9, 2018.
REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Melted bottles are seen at a liquor store destroyed by the Camp Fire in Paradise, California, U.S. November 9, 2018.
REUTERS/Stephen Lam
A gargoyle is seen amidst the wreckage of a burned home during the Camp Fire in Paradise, California, U.S. November 9, 2018.
REUTERS/Stephen Lam
A burned handgun is seen amongst the charred wreckage of an abandoned vehicle during the Camp Fire in Paradise, California, U.S. November 9, 2018.
REUTERS/Stephen Lam
The remains of a burned vehicle destroyed by the Camp Fire are seen in Paradise, California, U.S. November 9, 2018.
REUTERS/Stephen Lam
The remains of a burned vehicle destroyed by the Camp Fire are seen in Paradise, California, U.S. November 9, 2018.
REUTERS/Stephen Lam
A vehicle charred by the Camp Fire is seen in Paradise, California, U.S., November 9, 2018.
REUTERS/Stephen Lam
A row of damaged electrical meters are seen during the Camp Fire in Paradise, California, U.S., November 9, 2018.
REUTERS/Stephen Lam
An American flag is seen at an engulfed car dealership during the Camp Fire in Paradise, California, U.S. November 8, 2018.
REUTERS/Stephen Lam
A flag is seen at a burning used car dealership during the Camp Fire in Paradise, California, U.S. November 8, 2018.
REUTERS/Stephen Lam
- With files from The Associated Press
