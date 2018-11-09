Adam Strong to appear in court on charges of first-degree murder in deaths of missing teens

OSHAWA, Ont. – A man charged with first-degree murder in the deaths of two missing teens is scheduled to make a court appearance on Friday.

Durham regional police say Adam Strong, 46, is facing first-degree murder charges in the deaths of both Rori Hache and Kandis Fitzpatrick.

Strong was first arrested in December 2017, months after Hache’s torso was found floating in Lake Ontario.

The pregnant teen had been reported missing in late August.

In July, police confirmed they had found Fitzpatrick’s DNA in Strong’s basement apartment, ending the search for the 18-year-old who was last seen in 2008.

Strong was initially charged with indecent interference with a dead body in Hache’s case, but police say that charge will now be dropped in light of the more serious allegations.