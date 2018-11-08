Vancouver Canucks beat Boston Bruins 8-5 for 5th straight win

Bo Horvat had two goals and two assists and the Vancouver Canucks extended their winning streak to five games with an 8-5 victory over the Boston Bruins on Thursday night.

Loui Eriksson added two goals and an assist and spurred a five-goal outburst in the second period for Vancouver. Ben Hutton and Erik Gudbranson each had a goal and an assist, and Antoine Roussel and Jake Virtanen added goals for the Canucks, who have scored 26 goals in the last five games.

Jake DeBrusk scored twice, Patrice Bergeron, Matt Grzelcyk and Danton Heinen added goals, and David Krejci finished with three assists for Bruins. Boston lost for the second time at home this season and has dropped three of five overall.

READ MORE: Edmonton Oilers fall in Florida for 3rd straight loss

Jaroslav Halak came into the game leading the NHL in save percentage, but was pulled after allowing five goals on 19 shots. His replacement, Tuukka Rask, didn’t do much better, allowing three goals on the first eight shots he faced, including a misplay of a clearing attempt that led to the Canucks’ seventh goal.

Bergeron gave the Bruins their only lead of the game, 2-1 at 0:36 of the second, when he beat Jacob Markstrom. Markstrom made 23 saves in his sixth start of the season.

Eriksson and Hutton responded for Vancouver by scoring in a 1:26 span, and Vancouver moved ahead 3-2 at the 8:28 mark. After DeBrusk tied it at 3 at the 11-minute mark, Halak allowed another pair of goals 1:30 apart for a 5-3 lead at 14:53.

Nikolay Goldobin and Markus Granlund each added two assists for the Canucks.

READ MORE: Retired Hab Steve Bégin graduates high school 22 years after dropping out