Pair threaten employees in store robbery on Young Street

A tense situation at a Young Street business Wednesday morning was ended by police, who arrested two Winnipeg men on armed robbery and other charges.

Police say two men – one armed with a handgun – entered the business in the 500 block of Young Street wearing disguises and demanding money.

The suspects locked the doors behind them and threatened an employee who tried to escape. While a second employee struggled with one of the suspects, a customer was able to escape.

After taking the suspects into custody, police searched the building and found the disguises, along with an airsoft gun.

The victims were unharmed.

Daniel Joshua Stewart, 29, and Christopher Roy Whiteside, 33, each face two counts of armed robbery, two counts of pointing a firearm, two counts of forcible confinement, two counts of uttering threats, disguise with intent, and weapons possession.

Both have been detained at the Winnipeg Remand Centre.

