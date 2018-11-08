Significant snowfall expected for Greater Sudbury area: Environment Canada

A special weather statement has been issued for the Greater Sudbury area.

Environment Canada issued the statement on Thursday, saying significant snowfall is expected to begin late on Friday and continue into Saturday.

According to Environment Canada, the snow is the result of a low-pressure system that will track over the area on Friday night.

The weather agency says total snowfall accumulations of between 10 and 15 centimetres are possible by Saturday morning.

Officials say light snow will continue for most of Saturday and will come to an end by late afternoon or evening.

Environment Canada says snow is in the forecast for the Barrie area as well.

According to the weather agency, periods of snow are expected to begin on Friday morning and will turn into rain mixed with snow by the afternoon.

Officials say it will be a mix of snow squalls and flurries in the area on Saturday and Sunday.