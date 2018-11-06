Two SAR volunteers named as alleged victims of impaired driving crash involving former Gibsons’ mayoral candidate

Global News has learned the identity of the two passengers in Silas White‘s vehicle on the night of the former Gibsons’ mayoral candidate’s alleged impaired driving crash. White is accused of driving while impaired by alcohol on Sept. 16, 2018 – and causing an accident resulting in bodily harm to Tonya Ste. Marie and Bart Porebski.

On Oct. 24, Silas David White was charged with impaired driving causing bodily harm and causing an accident resulting in bodily harm in connection with the collision. He suddenly withdrew from the Gibsons’ mayor’s race in September.

It’s alleged White was driving on Gower Point Road near 12th Street in Gibsons when his vehicle went off the road. Sunshine Coast RCMP say three occupants of the vehicle were taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Ste. Marie is a youth outreach worker with Sunshine Coast Community Services. She was also acclaimed as a trustee for the Sunshine Coast School District in Electoral Area 2 (Central) during last month’s civic elections.

Ste. Marie also volunteers with Royal Canadian Marine Search & Rescue Station 12 in Halfmoon Bay – where in October of 2017, she was named crew member of the month.

The RCMSAR12 website states that Ste. Marie “has deep roots in (the) community and an impressive commitment to helping young adults.”

Porebski also volunteers with Royal Canadian Marine Search & Rescue Station 12.

Global News has reached out to Ste. Marie and attempted to reach Porebski for comment.