November 6, 2018 1:33 pm

Male dies in collision in Ottawa’s rural west end

By Local Online Journalist (Ottawa)  Global News

An Ottawa police vehicle.

Beatrice Britneff / Global News
A A

Ottawa police are reporting that a man has died after a collision at the intersection of Upper Dwyer Hill Road and Galetta Side Road in the city’s rural west end on Tuesday.

According to police, they received the call for assistance at 10:41 a.m. Road closures are in effect and will be for some time.

Police say there were multiple vehicles in the crash and that the victim died on scene. The age of the victim has not been released pending notification of next of kin.

Police also say another person involved in the collision was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The Ottawa police collision unit continues to investigate.

