Male dies in collision in Ottawa’s rural west end

Ottawa police are reporting that a man has died after a collision at the intersection of Upper Dwyer Hill Road and Galetta Side Road in the city’s rural west end on Tuesday.

Update: One male has succumbed to his injuries on scene. No ages to be announced at this time. Road remains closed #ottnews #otttraffic https://t.co/sNZpTVOllM — Ottawa Police (@OttawaPolice) November 6, 2018

According to police, they received the call for assistance at 10:41 a.m. Road closures are in effect and will be for some time.

Police say there were multiple vehicles in the crash and that the victim died on scene. The age of the victim has not been released pending notification of next of kin.

UPDATE: Crews on scene confirm serious collision requiring extrication. Motorists asked to avoid the area. Slow Down. Move Over for emergency vehicles #otttraffic #ottnews https://t.co/pYgcaZvyJK — Ottawa Fire Services (@OttFire) November 6, 2018

Police also say another person involved in the collision was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The Ottawa police collision unit continues to investigate.

—More to come