November 6, 2018 4:31 pm

Parkwood Institute’s Veterans Care Program resident raises $10,000 for his peers

By News Announcer  980 CFPL

Parkwood Institute, September 6, 2017.

(Matthew Trevithick/980CFPL)
The veterans care program at Parkwood Institute is getting a $10,000 boost thanks to one of its own residents.

Retired Master Cpl. Ed Duffney, who served 35 years with the Canadian Armed Forces, channelled his salesman spirit to sell t-shirts at $20 a piece. Duffney designs and approves the shirts himself before they are pressed by a local print shop.

“The Veterans need our help and I just want to make a difference,” he said.

The designs pay homage to the sacrifice soldiers make for the peace and prosperity of Canada.

“His dedication to raise awareness and fundraise for the program goes a long way to support the special comforts that transform a hospital into a home-like environment for our Veterans,” said Heather Tales, director of the Veterans Care Program at St. Joseph’s Health Care London.

The $10,000 Duffney has raised so far will pay for care and comfort equipment for his peers, including ceiling lifts to help residents in and out of bed and comfortable new furniture for family visiting rooms.

