November 5, 2018 1:38 pm

Taradale Calgary Co-op grocery store to close

By Online journalist  Global News

Calgary Co-Op will be shutting down its Taradale grocery store.

The company made the announcement on its website on Monday.

The store, located in a plaza at 6520 Falconridge Blvd. N.E. will close on Dec. 10.

The gasoline bar will remain open, the website said.

Calgary Co-op operates 21 grocery stores within the city limits.

