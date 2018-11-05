Taradale Calgary Co-op grocery store to close
Calgary Co-Op will be shutting down its Taradale grocery store.
The company made the announcement on its website on Monday.
The store, located in a plaza at 6520 Falconridge Blvd. N.E. will close on Dec. 10.
The gasoline bar will remain open, the website said.
Calgary Co-op operates 21 grocery stores within the city limits.
