Napanee high school overdose investigation leads to arrest of teen: OPP

OPP say they have arrested a 16-year-old Loyalist Township male youth as a result of an investigation into suspected overdoses at a Napanee high school.

Police say a search warrant was executed at a residence in Loyalist Township on Oct. 30, and that drugs and a knife were allegedly found in the home. Along with a news release, OPP provided an image of white pills labelled “Xanax.”

READ MORE: Napanee students overdosing on counterfeit Xanax possibly laced with fentanyl

OPP say the arrest stems from an investigation into incidents reported to police where it was alleged that prescription medication was being trafficked at Napanee District Secondary School.

In recent weeks, KFL&A Public Health said at least three students have overdosed or reacted to counterfeit Xanax pills, possibly laced with fentanyl.

The teen is charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of a weapon.

OPP say he is facing an additional charge of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking in relation to an unidentified incident that occurred at the high school on Oct. 19.

The accused teen has been released from custody on a promise to appear in Napanee at a future date.

WATCH: Kingston Public Health breaks silence on suspected tainted Xanax at a Napanee High School