November 1, 2018 4:06 pm

Winnipeg police searching for missing teenage girl

By Online Journalist  Global News

Madison Morrisseau, 17, was last seen Sept. 24 in downtown Winnipeg.

Winnipeg Police handout
Winnipeg police are looking for the public’s help in locating a missing 17-year-old girl.

Madison Morrisseau was last seen in downtown Winnipeg on the afternoon of Sept. 24.

She’s described as 5’7″, 150 lbs, with a thin build, straight brown hair, and brown eyes.

Morrisseau was last seen wearing grey Adidas leggings, a red hoodie, and black and white Nike runners.

Police are concerned about her well-being and are asking anyone with information to contact the Missing Persons Unit at 204-986-6250.

Global News