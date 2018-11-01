Winnipeg police searching for missing teenage girl

Winnipeg police are looking for the public’s help in locating a missing 17-year-old girl.

Madison Morrisseau was last seen in downtown Winnipeg on the afternoon of Sept. 24.

She’s described as 5’7″, 150 lbs, with a thin build, straight brown hair, and brown eyes.

Morrisseau was last seen wearing grey Adidas leggings, a red hoodie, and black and white Nike runners.

Police are concerned about her well-being and are asking anyone with information to contact the Missing Persons Unit at 204-986-6250.

