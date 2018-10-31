Pair of black bear cubs sleeping on pole mystifies Manitoba Hydro

This pole was juuuust right.

Manitoba Hydro says they’re dealing with a pair of sleepy black bear cubs who have decided to nap on a transmission pole.

The pair apparently climbed up the pole Wednesday, near Sundown, Man., then promptly went to sleep.

There's a first for everything. A crew spotted two black bears on a transmission line near Sundown this morning 🐻 We're working with officials to get the bears down safely. We hope they eventually come down on their own. We'll keep you posted! pic.twitter.com/m20trXJIAv — Manitoba Hydro (@manitobahydro) October 31, 2018

Hydro says they’re working with officials to figure out how to get the bears down safely, adding they’ve turned the power off around the pole to protect the cubs.

Sundown, Man. is about 100 km south west of Winnipeg, near the North Dakota/Manitoba border.