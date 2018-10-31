Pair of black bear cubs sleeping on pole mystifies Manitoba Hydro
This pole was juuuust right.
Manitoba Hydro says they’re dealing with a pair of sleepy black bear cubs who have decided to nap on a transmission pole.
The pair apparently climbed up the pole Wednesday, near Sundown, Man., then promptly went to sleep.
Hydro says they’re working with officials to figure out how to get the bears down safely, adding they’ve turned the power off around the pole to protect the cubs.
Sundown, Man. is about 100 km south west of Winnipeg, near the North Dakota/Manitoba border.
