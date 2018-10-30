Review board dismisses appeal involving the Lethbridge Police Service

A former Lethbridge man alleging police misconduct by members of the Lethbridge Police Service in 2012 presented his case to the Law Enforcement Review Board in March, and this past June, the board dismissed his appeal.

The appeal stemmed from a domestic assault call involving complainant Ryan Siebert and his former girlfriend.

The woman alleged Siebert assaulted her in 2012.

Police responded and arrested Siebert, alleging that excessive force was used.

A complaint was initially filed by Siebert with the Lethbridge Police Service, prompting the chief to investigate the claims. The chief dismissed all but one of the allegations, finding a count of insubordination to have been established, but disposed of it as ‘not serious’.

Siebert represented himself at the hearing and claimed he wasn’t given the opportunity to share his side of the story and that excessive force was used during the arrest, causing physical injuries. Officers, however, said he was resisting arrest.

Seibert also claimed that while he was being transported to the Lethbridge Correctional Centre, the officer driving slammed on the brakes, pulled him out of the car and assaulted him.

The officer reported himself to his supervisors, admitting that he stopped the car, but said he did not assault Siebert. Instead, he claimed, he warned him to stop threatening his family.

The officer said Siebert threatened to find out where the officer lived and rape his daughter.

Siebert denied that, telling the panel he had never met the officer prior to his arrest and wouldn’t have known he had a daughter.

According to the ruling, “the appellant submitted that there was an inadequate investigation and unreasonable outcome. The Board dismissed all grounds of appeal on the basis that there was no support for the argument of an inadequate investigation. The Chief properly performed his screening role, and the conclusions he reached were reasonable.”

Siebert told the review board he was charged in relation to the arrest in 2012, but the charges were all dropped.

A number of officers were named in the appeal:

– Acting Sgt. C. Jackson

– Acting Sgt. M. Pagliericci

– Const. J. McMillan

– Const. C. Running

– Const. R. Semenuik

– Const. D. Harrison

The summary of the written decision stated:

“The LPS was investigating an alleged assault by the appellant against his girlfriend. He was allegedly intoxicated, refused to identify himself, and became uncooperative and belligerent towards the officers. He allegedly resisted arrest, whereupon he was taken to the ground and handcuffed. He lost a tooth and had some other injuries in the takedown. During transport to holding cells, he was removed from the vehicle by one respondent, who he claims assaulted him. He complained that he was wrongfully arrested and detained, not read his Charter rights, assaulted, and denied medical treatment, among other things.”

The summary outcome stated: “The Board dismissed all grounds of appeal on the basis that there was no support for the

argument of an inadequate investigation. The Chief properly performed his screening role, and the conclusions he reached were reasonable.”

The written decision also addressed the fact Siebert represented himself at the appeals hearing:

“The appellant argued his own appeal and did a very good job in making his case and he struck us as being a capable and determined person. We wish him well, but the fact remains that the incident giving rise to this appeal was unfortunate and we hope that the appellant’s situation has improved.”

The Lethbridge Police Service told Global News that it is satisfied with the outcome of the LERB decision.

